Annie Esther (Nedbalek) Mazoch, 89, moved to her eternal home in heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020, following a lengthy and brave journey with Alzheimer’s disease. Her earthly homes were El Campo, Texas and Gonzales, La. She was a homemaker and loving mother to seven children. Her physical presence, kindness, generous spirit and faith are deeply missed by her family and the legions of friends who knew her throughout her life. Annie was born in Blessing, Texas on July 9, 1930 to John and Anna Nedbalek of Blessing. Annie met her husband, I.J. Mazoch, at a USO community center dance in her hometown of Blessing, which he frequently and fondly referred to as “going to Blessing to be blessed.” This beautiful couple married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing on May 14, 1951 after a five-year courtship.
Annie is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The children, spouses and grandchildren are Patricia and Sid Lambert and sons, Ryan and Clay of Fort Worth, Texas; Drs. John and Cheryl-Hedlund Mazoch of Bueche, La. and son, Drs. Mathew and Caroline Mazoch of Baton Rouge, La.; Annette and Gregg Martin and daughters, Miki and Adrien of Prairieville, La; Shelia and Jeff Bourque and son, Jared and the late Jay of Gonzales, La; Drs. Brent and Lisa Mazoch and children, Brad and Amanda of Zachary, La., and Victoria and Todd Martin, of Gonzales, Louisiana, and son, Lex and Kristin Sweeney of Paulina, La. and daughter, Jamie Veron of Loranger, La. Annie’s great-grandchildren are Kalep and Katelin Korner, Lily Bourque, Allison and Katherine Mazoch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son, Ricky.
Annie will be brought to Hope Haven Mausoleum for private interment alongside of her husband, I.J. Mazoch and son, Ricky who died in 1973 at the age of six.
Just as dearly beloved Annie Mazoch did everything possible to prepare our earthly homes, she has gone ahead to prepare a heavenly home for all of us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at www.alzbr.org or mailed to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806-3822. Arrangements are under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com. To plant a tree in memory of Annie Esther (Nedbalek) Mazoch, please visit the funeral home website.
