Emma Mladenka of El Campo died June 29, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born May 28, 1932 in Wharton to Louis and Frances Dirba Stavena. She married Adolph Mladenka on April 25, 1950, in El Campo. She was a long-time member of St. Philip Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America and SPJST. She was very devout in her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Mladenka; parents, Louis Stavena and Frances Dirba Stavena; sisters, Annie Orsak, Lucille Borak and Mary Ann Stavena and brothers, Frank Stavena and Johnny Stavena.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Capps and husband Larry of Denton and Shirley McMahan and husband James of El Campo; son, David Mladenka and wife Jean of Katy; grandchildren, Rodney McMahan and wife Melanie, Lisa Tsakonas and husband Joshua, Sarah McMahan and Jason and Matthew Mladenka; four great-grandchildren, Thomas and John McMahan and Morgan and Hannah Tsakonas; brothers, Jerry Stavena and wife Delores of Wallis and Willie Stavena and wife Diane of El Campo and sisters, Agnes Kaska of Lissie and Julie Satsky of El Campo.
Emma attended Crescent School and was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband’s welding business. She was a great cook and her homemade kolaches and bread were family favorites. She enjoyed holiday family gatherings with all the family, especially watching the domino games and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing. She became an avid bingo player, and enjoyed the friendships and socializing.
Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rodney McMahan, Matthew Mladenka, Joshua Tsakonas, Louis Satsky, Jeffrey Stavena and Nathan Ladewig.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
