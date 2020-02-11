Marlene Wolter

“The world is a little less beautiful today.” Marlene Thonsgaard Rod Wolter of El Campo left this world peacefully at home on Feb. 10, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in the Plainview community on Jan. 29, 1934 to Alfred and Frances Thonsgaard.
Marlene was a housewife who enjoyed gardening and plants. She was the happiest with a finger in the dirt. She loved fishing, the outdoors, and activities with her family.
She leaves behind her husband, Truman Wolter; sister, Laverne Kramer of Hope, Ark.: daughter, Chris Carrell and husband Charles of Houston; son, Kurt Wolter and wife Maureen Borak Wolter of Katy; daughter, Sanee Gallicano of El Campo; son, Gale Wolter and wife Lori Litzman Wolter of El Campo; daughter, Tina Shula Jones of Palacios; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur Rod; sister, Lorraine Danielson and brother, Alfred Luther “Jack” Thonsgaard.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Shawn Holcombe, Derrick Wolter, Blake Wolter, Chad Faas, Peter Contreras and Gary Bard.
Memorial donations in memory of Marlene may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
