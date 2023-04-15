Mark Edmond Bures • December 6, 1947 - April 10, 2023

Mark Edmond Bures, 75, of El Campo, passed away April 10, 2023. He was born on Dec. 6, 1947, to the late Edmond Gabriel Bures and Henrietta Schmidt Bures of Ganado.

Mark was a graduate of Ganado High School where he shined on the basketball team. He then worked in the oilfield as a roughneck. At the age of 32, he met the love of his life, Claudia Bures, and they married on Jan. 1, 1979, and remained wed until her passing in 2007. His pride and joy were his children, Sammi and Edmond. A devoted and loyal family man, every holiday and many wonderful weekends were spent with his parents, three sisters and their families. After his well earned retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his shop, caring for his parents and rooting on his favorite teams the El Campo Ricebirds, Ganado Indians and Texas Longhorns! Hook ‘Em!

