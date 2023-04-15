Mark Edmond Bures • December 6, 1947 - April 10, 2023

Mark Edmond Bures, 75, of El Campo, passed away April 10, 2023. He was born on Dec. 6, 1947, to the late Edmond Gabriel Bures and Henrietta Schmidt Bures of Ganado.
Mark was a graduate of Ganado High School where he shined on the basketball team. He then worked in the oilfield as a roughneck. At the age of 32, he met the love of his life, Claudia Bures, and they married on Jan. 1, 1979, and remained wed until her passing in 2007. His pride and joy were his children, Sammi and Edmond. A devoted and loyal family man, every holiday and many wonderful weekends were spent with his parents, three sisters and their families. After his well earned retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his shop, caring for his parents and rooting on his favorite teams the El Campo Ricebirds, Ganado Indians and Texas Longhorns! Hook ‘Em!
An extraordinarily hard worker, he generously and lovingly cared for his mother, father and wife in their final months moving his parents both into his home and caring for them full time until their passing. He looked forward to his high school reunion trips that occurred yearly. He had a late in life hobby of baking pies which he loved to personally deliver to his lucky friends. He was so proud of his children and supported their education which allowed them to both have successful professional careers in their chosen fields. Jacqueline, his only grandchild, was the twinkle in his eye in his final years.
He is survived by his daughter, Sammi Lynnette Renken and husband Judd Eric Renken of Chicago, IL; son, Edmond Rex Bures of Austin; grandchild, Jacqueline Claudia-Adele Renken, sisters, Fritz Bures and Gail McBride of Austin, Monica Bures of Beeville and Camillia Beard of Marquez, his brother-in-law Rex Buley and wife Vicki of Los Alamos, NM and nieces and nephews who were all dear to him, Beth McBride Wilhelmi, Ben McBride, Jennifer Gunnels, Alissa Walker, Robin Heath, Candy Butler, Wesley Buley, Kenneth Buley, and Taren Nielson, and his great nephews and nieces Klein, Jackson, and Meyer Wilhelmi, Parker McBride, Lauren and Jared Gunnels, Mason Heath, Logan Heath, Titus Heath, Reagan Heath, Lincoln Heath, Benjamin Buley, Samuel Buley, Elizabeth Buley, Jacob Buley, Olivia June Nielson, Theodore Clay Nielson, Isabella Sage Nielson, Gwyn Butler, Raury Butler and Alexandria Buley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 28 years, Claudia Buley Bures and brother-in-law, Jarrell Beard.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately following.
The family requests no donations please.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Dad’s friends, neighbors, especially David Bubela and all medical personnel who cared for him over the last five years of his life, especially Dr. Kristopher G. Stockton and Dr. Brooke Radley Dorotik.
