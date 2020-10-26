Catherine (Cathy) Ann Ormsby, 70, of Rockdale passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 23, 2020 after her hard-fought journey with cancer.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Father Pedro officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 - 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited from 7 - 8 p.m. The family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Rockport Cemetery in Rockport.
She was born Aug. 3, 1950 in El Campo, to Celestine and Vernita Zalman. After graduation from El Campo High School, she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from The University of Texas. Her career in education spanned 39 years; three years as an English and Spanish teacher in Elgin and 36 years as a counselor and educator in Rockdale. After retirement she continued her passion, love and support for the education profession through contacts with colleagues, former students and her grandchildren as they progressed through school.
Cathy enjoyed ceramics and other crafts, car shows, time at Rockport fishing and visiting with family and friends. She also had a special love for caring for her plants and pets. She was very active in the Rockdale community, especially with Christmas Round-up, Rockdale Fair Board, Cameron Car Club and the Ladies Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Celestine and Vernita Zalman.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Harry, of 42 years; daughter, Celeste Williams of San Antonio and husband Martin; stepson, Jeffrey Ormsby of Lexington and wife Stacey; sister, Irene Barr of El Campo and her husband Garland; grandchildren, Shelby Tello and husband, Joan, Jude Williams, Ava Williams, Chelsea Elliot and Megan Raney; great-grandchildren, Elia Tello and Ezra Tello.
Pallbearers will be Jude Williams, Joan Tello, Martin Williams, Dave Stanley, Jon Stanley and John Shoemake.
Memorials may be made in her name to Rockdale Christmas Round-Up, PO Box 766, Rockdale, TX 76567.
