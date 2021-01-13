Elizabeth Orsak

Elizabeth “Betty” Orsak, 78, of Bay City passed away Jan. 12, 2021. She was born Nov. 18, 1942 in El Campo to Henry Cyril Dorotik and Martha Naiser Dorotik.
She attended Crescent High School and Wharton County Junior College. She married Thomas Francis “Tommy” Orsak on June 13, 1964.
Betty’s Czech heritage ran deep. She had a passion for cooking and baking kolaches, rolls and other sweets that her family and friends got to enjoy. She loved spending time in her yard and garden. Her yard was always so beautiful. For 33 years, she blessed the altar with her gift of floral design. Her biggest joy in life was seeing all of her grandkids happy. She was so very proud of each of them. She led a life that Christ loved.
Betty had been a devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 56 years where she served on the financial advisory board; Holy Cross School Foundation secretary; Altar Floral chairman; past turkey dinner chairman; Eucharist minister and charter member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Resurrection No. 2054 where she served as regent, vice-regent and secretary; member of KJZT and KJT; Holy Cross PTA secretary; Bay City ACTS director and co-director on Retreat Teams and ACTS Core Team.
Her employment history includes teller at Wharton County Savings & Loan Association; teller, senior vice president and mortgage loan officer at Bay City Federal Savings & Loan Association; continued working during Mergers and Acquisitions of Bay City Federal S & L to First Heights, Compass Bank and then Coastal Banc. She then transferred to Norwest Bank, formerly First National Bank of Bay City, as a mortgage loan officer which later was acquired by Wells Fargo Bank. She worked in the banking industry for 42 years serving much of that time as mortgage loan officer originating home loans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Jerome Dorotik, Mary Treybig and Georgia Bujnoch.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Tommy Orsak; children, Carey Orsak (Brittany), Thomas Orsak II (Shelly) and Michelle Dannelley (Dennis); her grandchildren, Jacob Zemanek, Caitlin Brown (John), Miranda Orsak, Mehgan Orsak, Joshua Orsak, Nathan Orsak and Kylee Orsak; step-grandchildren, Lauren Dannelley and Gage Dannelley and great-grandchildren, Kinley Snow and Sawyer Brown.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Korenek and the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathan Orsak, Joshua Orsak, Jacob Zemanek, John Brown, Curtis Dorotik and Anthony Dorotik.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Holy Cross School Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.