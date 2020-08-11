Douglas Charles Thomas MacKay passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 at the age of 75.
He was born Sept. 19, 1944 in Wayne County, Mich. to Thomas and Helen Labelle Baker MacKay. Doug was gregarious, had a wicked sense of humor and a heart of gold.
He loved hanging out with his best buddy and wife, Judy. He was an outdoorsman and will be remembered for his love of fishing and hunting.
After graduating high school in Georgia, he enlisted in the Army. He served three tours in Vietnam, and was ranked staff sergeant when he was honorably discharged.
He earned his business management degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and received his airplane mechanic license.
These achievements lead to his love of airplanes and inspired him to go into the aeronautical business. His first job brought him to Texas with Cessna Aircraft where he was a regional manager for the sales division.
In 1976, Doug, along with Jack Riley and Larry Risley, started Ram Aircraft and it became a leader in Cessna engine performance innovation. Doug and Cecil Padgett were partners in the business when Doug retired and the company was sold.
In 1986, Doug met the love of his life, Judy Kocurek MacKay. They married in Port O’Conner. They enjoyed spending time together with family and friends in Waco, Port O’Conner and Hamilton.
When they retired to Hamilton, Doug embraced the country life. He loved working on and operating heavy equipment to maintain roads, riding his tractor and doing projects.
They also enjoyed exploring the United States and Canada in their motor home and visiting the remaining few relatives that he had.
Doug and Judy recently moved to the beautiful Colorado River in the Selkirk Island community near Bay City. Doug made his dreams of fishing all day come true.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, cousin Susan MacKay of Connecticut, and many second cousins in Ontario, Canada, beloved brother-in-laws; Jeff Kocurek and wife Tracy, Jimmy Kocurek and wife Eddie, Sammy Kocurek and Chris Kocurek. Doug had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his treasured cats Rufous and Boudreax.
Funeral Mass for Doug MacKay was 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Visitation was 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Graveside services followed at Holy Cross Memorial Park with Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 251.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Kocurek, Jimmy Kocurek, Sammy Kocurek, Chris Kocurek, Kelly Kerr and Martel Kerr.
Masks were required for the services and seating limited to due COVID restrictions.
Condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
