Walter Leroy Escamilla gained his angels wings on July 25, 2022 at the age of 58. Walter was born Nov. 1, 1963 in El Campo to the late Edward and Mary Lopez Escamilla.
Walter leaves behind to cherish his memories his sons, Bobby Cantu (Christina Espinoza), Daniel Escamilla (Victoria Escamilla), Walter Escamilla (Micaela Zavala), Patrick Adams Escamilla, Wayne Nicholas Martinez ( Abbigale Martinez); Daughters, Brittany Nicole Escamilla, Shya Escamilla, Amy Hughes; girlfriend, Norma Mann; step-children, Shawn Mann, Tommy Hughes; brothers, Solomon Escamilla, Richard Escamilla; half-brothers, Danny Parker, Jerry Parker, Junior Parker, Rockie Parker; sisters, Rosie Arismendez (Joe), Ann J. Sharp (Erica Sharp) and 17 grandchildren.
