Eva Nell Hundl, 86, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 6, 2021. She was born June 23, 1935 in San Antonio to Frank and Lessie Neill Standridge. She was retired from Hlavinka Equipment Company where she was an office manager.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Andrea Bagwell of El Campo, Vicki and husband Jason Maley of Louise and Glen Jamerson and wife Stephanie of Bulverde; seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; her beloved poodle “Lucy” and brother, Earl Standridge and wife Cheryl of Fallon, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Hundl and son, Marcus Hundl.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Eva may be made to Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
