Alan Musslewhite

Alan Ray Musslewhite, 61, Army veteran of El Campo, passed away Jan. 11, 2021 from natural causes.
Alan was born Sept. 21, 1959 to Virgil and Lillian Musslewhite. He was a loving father to Lillian N. Musslewhite and DeLores R. Musslewhite and a proud grandfather to Lleyton Smith. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by both his family and friends.
(0) comments
