Julio Sosa Sr., 86, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born July 30, 1934 in Yorktown to Pedro and Christina Sanchez Sosa.
He is survived by his sons, Jose Samaripa (Adela) of El Campo, Robert Samaripa of Phoenix, Romeo Sosa of Houston, Richard Sosa (Norma) of El Campo, Ramon Sosa (Odelia) of El Campo, Rene Sosa of Houston, Ray Sosa (Lola) of El Campo; daughters, Rebeca Hackney (Albert) of El Campo, Julia Gonzalez (Samuel) of El Campo and Mary Samaripa of Phoenix; 33 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren and his faithful loving teacup Chihuahua, Scarlet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Oralia Sosa; son, Julio Sosa Jr.; grandson, Courtney Sosa and brothers, Domingo Sosa and Simon Sosa.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary being held at 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at La Colonial Mexicana Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Villarreal, Pete Villarreal, Julian Sosa, Christopher Hackney, Ruben Sosa and Kevin Sosa.
Due to the CDC guidelines for the pandemic, masks are required at the funeral home, and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
