Georgia Cykala Kubala, 90, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1930 in Hungerford to Alois Paul and Mary Sprta Cykala. She was a long time member of the KJZT and loved baking, gardening and needlework.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Kubala and wife Jane, Mark Kubala and wife Melinda and Bill Kubala and wife Sloane, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Chris Kubala (Stefanie), Philip Kubala (Emily), Laura Renken (Reid), Nick Kubala (April), Quinten Kubala (Maggen) and Kaid Kubala; great grandchildren, Melanie and Grant Kubala, Daphne and Rex Renken, Reese Kubala, Riott, Rarity, Rage and Raider Kubala; sisters, Hattie Andel and Marie Hestand; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kubala.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Kubala; brother, Ed Cykala and sister, Bernice Williams.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a Rosary being recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Clement Quianoo officiating. Interment will be at the church cemetery under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and honorary bearers will be her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Georgia Mae Kubala may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, St. Philip Catholic School or St. John Catholic Church in Taiton.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
