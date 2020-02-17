Alan Neal Wilbeck returned to his maker on Feb. 14, ,2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1937 in Wharton to Willie Martin Wilbeck and Mary Sue Pinchback Wilbeck.
Alan was a lifelong farmer and rancher in Wharton County and South Texas, in partnership with his father and brother. Alan loved animals and nurturing plants, with a special affinity for African violets and lilies of all varieties. Alan loved music and was well read, with a passion for history and westerns. He loved his family, friends, and was appreciated for being a kind and caring person by all who met him. He had a special subtle sense of humor, and carried the family genes for being doggedly determined, most recently evidenced by him winning his battle with cancer for a year beyond expectations.
Alan is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in El Campo. Alan was a graduate of Crescent High School, followed by Wharton Junior College then Texas A&I University where he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Alan served his county honorably in the U.S. Army, including being stationed in Germany.
Alan was predeceased by his parents; sister, Sue Marie Piaszik, and brother, Gary Lee Wilbeck.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Dayle Herrington and her husband Wayne; sister-in-law, Dolores Davis Wilbeck; special cousin-sister, Judy Shilk and her husband Harold, and nieces and nephews, Leslie Jager, David Herrington (spouse Michelle), Scott Wilbeck (spouse Julie), Lee Wilbeck (spouse Melinda), Jennifer Piaszik, Brandon Piaszik and many caring grand-nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express special appreciation to the staff at Elmcroft for the care they provided during the last 18-months.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in El Campo.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
