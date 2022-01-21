Beatrice Ann Bittner

Beatrice Ann “Bea” Pausewang Dugie Bittner was born October 17, 1941 to August and Annie Priesmeyer Pausewang. Bea passed from this life on January 20, 2022 at the age of 80.
Bea loved life, people and cooking! She shared these qualities every chance she got. Bea owned and operated the Magnolia Room and the Montgomery House in Columbus and managed the Bucksnag in Garwood. She, Mike and Jeff catered for many years, for all occasions to the delight of everyone’s taste buds. She could take any recipe, tweak it to her satisfaction making it her own!
Bea was a member of St. Mary Parish, Nada Catholic Daughters, St. Mary’s Christian Mothers Society and the St. Mary’s Cemetery Committee and Board.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Albert Bittner, son Jeffery and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Eusebius “Buis” Dugie, her parents and her sister Clara Mahalitc.
Special thanks to Josephena “Chepa” for always being Bea’s right-hand lady, Geovani, Nacha and the entire Rodrigues family. Also, special thank you to her wonderful caregivers Jewel, Deidre, Dewayne, Dwight and Jimmy for all their care and attention.
Memorials made in memory of Beatrice can be given to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 with the Rosary to follow at 4 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24th with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada.
Pallbearers are: Anthony Mahalitc, Al Mahalitc, Calvin Mahalitc, Raymond Mahalitc, Stephen Mahalitc, Frank Staff, Kevin Genz and David Seifert. Honorary pallbearers are all of her nieces and nephews.
