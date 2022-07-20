Levan Marshall Jr, 63, of El Campo, born Sept. 16, 1958 passed away July 12, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church El Campo with same-day visitation at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial to follow at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton, 979-532-2715.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect sues after chase
- Garden Club’s choice, cottage done right
- ECISD looking for answers
- Two Babe Ruth teams games pushed
- Nominate your pick for Best Of County
- 1982 EC baseball champs reunite
- ECISD preliminary tax rate unchanged
- El Campo PD investigates cash missing from school
- ECISD offering kids summer meals
- City receives millions for projects
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.