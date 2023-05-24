Elvin Eugene Berndt January 6, 1943 - May 23, 2023

Elvin Eugene Berndt, 80, of Danevang, passed away May 23, 2023. Elvin was born on January 6, 1943 and was raised in Danevang, Texas by his parents, Andrew and Emma Berndt.
Elvin was a proud Army Veteran dedicating service time as a radar operator in Alaska. He then returned home to Danevang where he was a 3rd generation row crop farmer for 44 years. During his farming years Elvin was a Pioneer Hi-bred International seed salesman for 22 years. In 1986 he received an award for the Wharton County Agriculture Appreciation, “Outstanding Sorghum Producer.”
Elvin is survived by his wife, Suzan; his daughter Brenda Labay and son Andrew (Linda) Berndt, and one grandson Chase Berndt. His stepdaughters, Stacy Findley, Marla Schumann, Crystal Valmont and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. As well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elenore Oldag.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26 at the Danevang Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Danish Preservation Society (Museum) or Danevang Historial Association (Cemetery).
