Elvin Eugene Berndt January 6, 1943 - May 23, 2023

Elvin Eugene Berndt, 80, of Danevang, passed away May 23, 2023. Elvin was born on January 6, 1943 and was raised in Danevang, Texas by his parents, Andrew and Emma Berndt.

Elvin was a proud Army Veteran dedicating service time as a radar operator in Alaska. He then returned home to Danevang where he was a 3rd generation row crop farmer for 44 years. During his farming years Elvin was a Pioneer Hi-bred International seed salesman for 22 years. In 1986 he received an award for the Wharton County Agriculture Appreciation, “Outstanding Sorghum Producer.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.