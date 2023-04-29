Joyce Lorraine Schmidt

Joyce Lorraine (Herrmann) Schmidt, age 94, passed away blissfully, like a scene from a Thomas Kincaid painting, on April 17, 2023 from natural causes in Rocklin, California. She was born in El Campo on July 26, 1928, to Emil and Annie Belle (Engbrock) Herrmann.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Annie Belle Herrmann, her sister Shirley Von Platen Luder and brother, Richard Carl Herrmann. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Marcie VanderBoom of Rocklin, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Wendy Schmidt of Newport Beach, CA, five grandchildren, Gant VanderBoom (Ashley) of Meridian, ID, Garrett VanderBoom (Alyssa) Eagle Rock, CA, Gavin Schmidt, Newport Beach, CA, Cologne Trude (Sam) Venice, CA and Cannon Schmidt, Del Rey, CA. Joyce is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Carter, Finley, Navy and Ford VanderBoom, Riviera and Range Trude and Dylan VanderBoom.

