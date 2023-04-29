Joyce Lorraine Schmidt

Joyce Lorraine (Herrmann) Schmidt, age 94, passed away blissfully, like a scene from a Thomas Kincaid painting, on April 17, 2023 from natural causes in Rocklin, California. She was born in El Campo on July 26, 1928, to Emil and Annie Belle (Engbrock) Herrmann.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Annie Belle Herrmann, her sister Shirley Von Platen Luder and brother, Richard Carl Herrmann. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Marcie VanderBoom of Rocklin, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Wendy Schmidt of Newport Beach, CA, five grandchildren, Gant VanderBoom (Ashley) of Meridian, ID, Garrett VanderBoom (Alyssa) Eagle Rock, CA, Gavin Schmidt, Newport Beach, CA, Cologne Trude (Sam) Venice, CA and Cannon Schmidt, Del Rey, CA. Joyce is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Carter, Finley, Navy and Ford VanderBoom, Riviera and Range Trude and Dylan VanderBoom.
Joyce attended El Campo High School, graduating in May 1946. She married the love of her life, Gilbert Theodore Schmidt upon his return from service in World War II, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo, TX on August 21, 1946.
Joyce’s life was filled with travel. She began her family in El Campo with the arrival of Marsha on September 7, 1947 and later Gary was born in Munich, Germany on March 14, 1949 while stationed abroad.
The family’s life was that of a typical military family, always traveling and experiencing new places. The perennial home became Sacramento, CA, punctuated by tours in Mobile, Alabama, Germany, Italy and France. While abroad the family traveled extensively and experienced various cultures.
Beyond the love of her family, Joyce’s many passions were genealogy, craft projects, helping Gilbert, no matter what the task, gardening and last, but certainly not least, her dogs. So many dogs they deserve a mention inasmuch as they were such an important part of her life. There was Herrmann, Dutch, Casper, Bogart, Argent, Bozo, Daphne, Theo, et al. Her dogs gave her comfort and companionship before and after the passing of her husband.
Joyce’s life can be summarized, and will be perhaps our strongest memory, as that of a devoted wife and mother. She was a person with an incredible work ethic and varying interests that she pursued with enthusiasm and skill.
Joyce will return to her birth place of El Campo, TX, where she remained connected, to be laid to rest beside her husband of sixty-seven years in the Herrmann family plot. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
