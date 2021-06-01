Charles Albert Zabodyn of El Campo died on May 29, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born on March 12, 1934 in Hungerford to Frank and Rosie Svec Zabodyn. Charles worked for K&S Oilfield Services in his younger years. Together with his wife Genda, they owned C&G Recycling for 47 years. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, visiting with friends, gambling and ranching.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genda Miller Zabodyn; daughters, Tammy Welfel and husband Marc of El Campo, Tina Zabodyn of Ganado, Roxana Farrell and husband Darrell of Danevang, Shebra Mangum of El Campo and Charlene Zabodyn of El Campo; daughter-in-law, Diana Zabodyn of El Campo; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosie Zabodyn; son, Wayne Allen Zabodyn; siblings, Mildred, Martha, Mary, Helen, Evelyn, Delores, Sophia, Bernice, Frankie, Stanley, Sylvester, Rudy and Raymond.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Triska Funeral Home. Charles Miller Jr., Charles’ nephew, is officiating. Graveside services to follow at Garden of Memories.
Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Zabodyn, Clinton Zabodyn, Derek Luchak, Duane Rutherford, Darrin Rutherford, Colton Hays, Trenton Hays, Michael Hays, Cody Guynes, Lance Lieser, Chase Welfel and Ty Welfel.
Honorary bearers are Darrell Farrell, Marc Welfel, David Knight, Steve Krutilek, Jody Guynes, Richard Vasut Sr., Franklin Ruzicka, Juan Amaro, Salvador Ruiz and Louis Mendez.
Donations in memory of Charles Zabodyn may be made to the charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
