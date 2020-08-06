Joseph “Joe” Richard Jett, 34, of San Antonio, went to be an angel with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Joe was born in Hobbs, N.M. and was the best partner to dad Ronald Jett and mama’s boy to Marilyn Jett. He was the baby brother to sisters Syndi Jett Phillips and Sheri Jett. Joe graduated from Hobbs High School where he was a star cross-country runner and attended South Plains Community College, Texas Tech University and received his associate degree from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. He married the love of his life, Ashley Reneé Schmidt on July 4, 2014 in Kerrville on the Real Ranch. Joe and Ashley were blessed with two beloved children, Asa and Jaycee, who had him wrapped around their little fingers.
Through his working career, Joe had a range of experiences, including hunting guide, ranch manager, pilot and train conductor. Most recently, Joe was employed as a project manager with Lariat Construction in Pawnee, Texas. In addition to his work, he was a volunteer with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on the Ranch Rodeo Committee, a member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Stewards of the Wild and the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas. He also volunteered as a hunting guide for the Wounded Warriors Project and Hunts for the Hungry.
Joe was best known for his giant heart, being a music snob, and being a friend to all. He had an adventurous and fearless spirit and loved hunting, fishing, boating, horseback riding, roping, golfing, and telling big stories about all of it. Joe loved the Texas Hill Country but was also proud of the fact that he was a cowboy from New Mexico. He was a devoted husband, daddy, son, brother and friend. He had a strong love for the Lord, was a loyal patriot, and stood up for his beliefs and passions. He was generous, kind, funny, and full of light and laughter.
In addition to his parents, sisters, wife, and children, Joe is survived by his grandmother Mary Ann Clodt; in-laws who were true family including Jerry Phillips, Dean and Brenda Schmidt and Annette and Jayson Hill; nephew, Kannon; nieces, Jillian, Averie, and Olivia; many aunts, uncles, cousins, his loyal Springer Spaniel Hunter and a rowdy crew of great friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Joe in the Hill Country- arrangements to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ‘The Joseph Jett Memorial Fund’, a college account for Asa and Jaycee, at PlainsCapital Bank of Texas.
