Delbert Dean Karasek, 80, of El Campo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Born June 22, 1939 in East Bernard, he was the son of Clarence Karasek and Annie (Baca) Karasek.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda (Morton) Karasek; daughter and son-in-law, Cherye (Karasek) Cavallo and Frank Cavallo of El Campo; step-daughters and son-in-law, Christi (Cykala) Childers of El Campo, Jennifer (Cykala) King and Lancel King of Richmond; sister, Shirley Sinclair of Galveston; grandchildren, Blake Justice, John Cavallo, Nicholas Cavallo and Emilie Petrich, and also many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Annie; his sister, Lillian White and his, son Kevin Karasek.
Delbert graduated from Crescent High School and then worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 42 years where he retired with perfect attendance.
Delbert was a strong and honorable man who dearly loved and cared for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely, especially hunting and fishing. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, he was cooking and baking. He enjoyed baking kolaches and making homemade noodles for chicken noodle soup. Delbert, also known as “Sam” by many, was always there to offer a helping hand to family and friends whenever needed. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.