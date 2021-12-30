Jesse Perez

Jesse R. Perez, 66, of El Campo passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. He was born on Aug. 10, 1955, to Manuel Perez Jr. and Dora Rivera Perez in El Campo.
He attended elementary school in El Campo and Furr High School in Houston.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Perez Jr. and Dora Rivera Perez.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Rose Perez Galvan, Eva Perez Gonzales, and Olga Perez Doria, (James). His brother Manuel Perez III, (Marie) and brother Joe Perez as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he loved deeply and treated like his own children.
Jesse worked over 30 years in the maintenance field specializing in mechanical and electrical welding.
He loved to go fishing and loved being near the water and anyone who knew him knew he would drive to Houston on the weekend to Sam Houston Race Track to enjoy his love for horse racing. He also enjoyed being at home on his patio barbequing for family/friends and listening to his favorite tunes from various Tejano artists. Jesse will be remembered for many things but mostly by his favorite words…Get Ta Clickin’.
Jesse touched everybody’s lives and made it a point to make all those he encountered feel important and special. He showed up when it mattered most and was always willing to lend helping hands to his sisters, Mary Rose and Eva, and to his nieces, and nephews. The entire family is deeply saddened by his sudden death and he will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 4-8 p.m., Rosary 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo.
Graveside services will be held on Jan. 4, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel at 10 a.m. with Deacon Larry Hoelscher officiating.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask.
The Family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. God bless you all!
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
