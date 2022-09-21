Edward E. Falcon

Edward E. Falcon of El Campo was born Oct. 3, 1935 and earned his wings Sept. 17, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anita L. Falcon, daughters Cathy and Linda, his parents Rudolph and Pauline Falcon Sr., his in-laws John and Mary Longoria and great granddaughter, Amaris Mojica. His deceased siblings include Juanita Perez, Richard, Rudolph Jr, Henry and Fred Falcon.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.