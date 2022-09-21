Edward E. Falcon of El Campo was born Oct. 3, 1935 and earned his wings Sept. 17, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anita L. Falcon, daughters Cathy and Linda, his parents Rudolph and Pauline Falcon Sr., his in-laws John and Mary Longoria and great granddaughter, Amaris Mojica. His deceased siblings include Juanita Perez, Richard, Rudolph Jr, Henry and Fred Falcon.
He was a member of St Roberts Catholic Church. He was a certified Case and John Deere mechanic. He was forced to retire early due to medical problems but remained active.
He enjoyed traveling down the Florida coast. His hobbies included playing dominoes with his brothers and daughter, barbecuing with his sons, and fishing with his daughter-in-law and family as well as tinkering with farm equipment and watching Astros with his son-in-law.
You could find him daily at the cemetery paying respect to his much loved wife. Until his last days he expressed the love for his wife. His dedicated love for our Mother never ended. He leaves behind his children Shirley Holik (Roland), Eugene Falcon, Edward Falcon Jr. (Rachel) of El Campo, Becky (Richard) Lara of Spring and Carol Robinson ( Jackie) of Jacksonville, Fla. His grandchildren Amy Muniez (Joe), Ret. S.C. EJ Falcon (Judy), Tammy Torres (Eric), Melanie Falcon, Leighann and Colton Lara, Cole (Raquel), Elyssa, and Edward Falcon III (Emily) and Lindsey and Hana Falcon, Lillian and Delores Musselwhite, Robert and Rudy Melchor, great grandchildren Alexis, Lucas and Gracie Falcon, Anayah and Gabriel Torres, Chris Muniez, Eli Falcon, Brooke and Brayden Blackmire and Leyton Musselwhite; Sandra Cazares and Aaron Muniez. He was “Grandpa” to all the neighborhood children. We thank his incredibly supportive sisters, Bernice Martinez, Lorraine Quintana, Anita Ramirez and sisters-in-law Anita Falcon and Isabel Duran, daughter-in-law Rita Falcon and Brandii and Brian Blackmire.
In addition he had numerous nieces, nephews as well as friends. Thank you to the Palmers, Janet Garvey of Fla. and Marilyn Jones from Hawaii. We will miss him so much but we know he is now continuing to celebrate his life with his loving wife. We love you Daddy.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Wheeler Funeral Home with the rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Wheeler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
