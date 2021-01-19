Yvonne Mader

Yvonne Geffert Mader, 67, El Campo, passed away Jan. 9, 2021. She was born April 23, 1953 in Bay City to Robert Geffert and Barbara Tyler.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, William “Billy” Mader; children, Misty Mader Tyler, Michael Mader and wife Candice, Christina Mader Lesikar and husband Spence and Will Mader and wife Catherine; grandchildren, Tori Chumchal, Mason and Madison Mader, Rory and Whryse Lesikar and John and James Mader; siblings, Angela Novak and Herman, Rob Geffert and wife Sherri and Ernie Geffert and wife Beth; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Leonard Korenek; mother-in-law, Dorothy Cerny Mader and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Colin Glenn Tyler and brother-in-law, Rudy Mader.
Private services will be held with the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Yvonne may be made to donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
