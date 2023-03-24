Gary Joe Drastata, age 65 of El Campo, passed away on March 21, 2023. He was born on Oct. 30, 1957 in El Campo to Frank and Anita Koudelka Drastata and grew up in New Taiton. His country heritage was always an important part of his life, starting from a very early age helping his dad in the rice fields and his mom and dad on the farm. Gary was a rancher all of his life and took pride and joy in his cattle and the ranch home and land that he built and worked from the ground up. He was also employed by Centerpoint Energy (Entex) for 20 years, was a commercial driver for Zbranek Trucking for 3 years and worked for Wharton County Precinct 4 as a Road Bridge and Equipment Operator for 15 years. Gary was hard working, humble, and never hesitated to lend a hand or give good advice to his family and others. He was a problem solver and always found ways around the challenges that arose as his illness progressed. He so fully embodied the characteristics of quiet strength, love of family, kindness and dedication.
He is survived by his mother Anita Drastata; sisters, Patricia Reck and husband Joseph, Janie Probst, Monica Drastata and Kerry Frisbie, Sandra Grosvenor and husband Mark; brother Richard Drastata; fiancé Julie Kramer and her daughter Casey; his nieces and nephews, Christine Gauger and husband Nathan, Jeffrey Reck and wife Amy, Kenneth Reck and wife Alisha, Melinda Russell and husband Jason, Amanda Le Probst and husband Luc, Heather Probst, Ciara Frisbie, Katelyn Grosvenor, Andrew Grosvenor, David Grosvenor; and many great nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.