Frank Hermis

Frank Felix Hermis, 84, of Bedias, passed away Feb. 11, 2021. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Taiton to Felix and Albina Krpec Hermis.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Carter and husband Edward; son, Glenn Hermis; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Emilia Kolacny.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Harvey and Wayne and Robert Hermis; brothers, Jerome and Johnny Hermis and sisters, Mary Ann Hermis and Bernice Vacak.
Graveside services begin 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in New Taiton.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.