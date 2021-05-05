On Friday, April 23, 2021, Linda Elaine (Morton) Karasek, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 69. Linda was born Feb. 11, 1952 in Walnut Ridge, Ark. to Charles and Gertrude (Murphy) Morton.
Linda is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Christi (Cykala) Childers, Jennifer (Cykala) King and Lancel King; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Cherye (Karasek) Cavallo and Frank Cavallo; sisters, Carolyn Harris, Diane Seiler and Judy Peck; grandchildren, Emilie Petrich, Blake Justice, John Cavallo and Nicholas Cavallo and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gertrude Morton; brothers, Charles Morton, Glenn Morton, Larry Morton and Ronald Morton; sisters, Shirley Dotson and Gloria Jean Sinclair; husband, Delbert Karasek and stepson, Kevin Karasek.
Linda was an affectionate woman who sincerely loved and cared for her family. She was adventurous and enjoyed spending time with her husband, Delbert, outdoors hunting and fishing.
Linda attended El Campo High School and obtained her LVN nursing license from Wharton County Junior College. She served her community working as a nurse for 35 years. In her spare time, she loved hosting family gatherings where great memories where made and cherished.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the First Baptist Church, 206 Depot, in El Campo. A light reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.