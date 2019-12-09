Francis Stock

Francis Henry “Bitty” Stock, 77, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 7, 2019. He was born April 5, 1942 in El Campo to W.A. and Henrietta Maerz Stock. Bitty married the love of his life, Jeanette,
in 1964. They just celebrated 55 years of marriage on Oct. 17, 2019.
Francis lived in El Campo all his life. He graduated from St. Philip Catholic School where he was a member of the second class that started there. He graduated from El Campo High School in 1960 where
he played baseball and had a heck of a knuckleball. Bitty was a US Army Veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus No. 2490 and the American Legion Post 251. He was a carpenter for Texas Gulf Sulphur
Company and retired in 1999. His second career was as a parts delivery man for Superior Motor Parts, which brought him much joy as it included numerous coffee breaks with his co-workers and customers.
Bitty was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. Philip Church, where he served as an usher and a member of the choir for many years. He could also be found at the little league fields either coaching or
watching his son and daughters playing baseball or softball. He also spent many, many hours in the ECHS gym and football field. As long as he was able, he would be in the bleachers watching his
grandkids playing sports. He also enjoyed many camping trips with family and weekend stays at deer camp in Sheridan.
Bitty was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Al Stock Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Willie and Louise Sablatura; sister-in-law, Pat Stock and brother-in-law, Frank Popp.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette (Jane); daughters, Deann Priesmeyer and husband Kenny of Sugar Land and Dana Jung and husband Ryan of El Campo; son, Darrin Stock and wife Shelley of El Campo; grandchildren, Riley Stock, Clay Jung, Peyton Stock, Reed Jung, Jackson Priesmeyer and Jordan Priesmeyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alene and Bill Hubenak, Edith and Norbert Eggemeyer, Marilyn Popp and 12 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robert Stock, Steve Stock, Rusty Hubenak, Douglas Hubenak, Greg Eggemeyer, Curtis Eggemeyer, and Clark Popp. Honorary pallbearers are his beloved grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or the American Kidney Fund.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
