Wilma Jean Prochaska Kulcak, 81, of Missouri City, passed away suddenly at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston on Oct. 21, 2022. Wilma was born Jan. 4, 1941, in East Bernard to the late Joe and Bessie Prazak Prochaska.
Wilma was raised on the family farm in the Krasna area picking cotton by hand and working in the kitchen with her mother. She attended Guardian Angel Catholic School before graduating from Orchard High School with the class of 1959. She married Jim Kulcak on June 2, 1968 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, fixing puzzles and listening to polka music. Most of all, she loved baby sitting, especially her 10 grandchildren. She was devoted to her church, Holy Family in Missouri City and was a member of the KJZT, KJT, SPJST and The Golden Friendship Group.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim of Missouri City, daughters, Karen Kulcak and Sharon Kulcak both of Missouri City, son, Christopher Kulcak and wife, Amy of East Bernard, sisters, Mary Ann Kramr of East Bernard and Barbara Merta and husband, Lawrence of Brownsville, brother Joe Frank Prochaska and wife, Martha of East Bernard, grandchildren, Greggory Kulcak and wife, Gabi, Ryan Kulcak, Rachel Kulcak, Jacob Kulcak, Josef Kulcak, Mary Kulcak, Michael Kulcak, Sarah Levine, Benjamin Levine and Andrew Levine.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City. A Rite of Committal and entombment will be held at 3 p.m. at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Wallis.
A luncheon celebrating Wilma’s life will follow after the Funeral Mass.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, 77488 • 532-3410.
