Wilma Jean Prochaska Kulcak, 81, of Missouri City, passed away suddenly at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston on Oct. 21, 2022. Wilma was born Jan. 4, 1941, in East Bernard to the late Joe and Bessie Prazak Prochaska.

Wilma was raised on the family farm in the Krasna area picking cotton by hand and working in the kitchen with her mother. She attended Guardian Angel Catholic School before graduating from Orchard High School with the class of 1959. She married Jim Kulcak on June 2, 1968 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, fixing puzzles and listening to polka music. Most of all, she loved baby sitting, especially her 10 grandchildren. She was devoted to her church, Holy Family in Missouri City and was a member of the KJZT, KJT, SPJST and The Golden Friendship Group.

