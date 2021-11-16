Sylvester Hernandez Jr. passed away Nov. 8, 2021 at the age of 30. He was born Feb. 10, 1991, to Elvira Mireles and Sylvester Hernandez.
He was a loving, caring and beautiful individual. He was always a character-making people smile and laugh. The confidence he showed made him no stranger as he would speak to all around him. He showed his uniqueness by decorating his own jacket when he was a teenager, sewing items, putting designs on his shoes and having tattoos that were one of a kind.
His legacy will live on through his two beautiful daughters, Eviee and Addison. He will always be a bright shining star in the sky. Loved by all, known by many. He will be deeply missed.
Sylvester is survived by his mother, Elvira Mireles; father, Sylvester Hernandez and wife Terri; daughters, Eviee Rae Hernandez and Addison Kay Hernandez; sisters, Roxane Hernandez, Summer Hernandez and Vanessa Hernandez; step-sisters, Alyssa Gonzales and Megan Gonzales; step-brother, Tommy Gonzales; maternal grandparents, Reynaldo and Susana Mireles; paternal grandmother, Felipa Hernandez; nieces, Delilah and Aaliyah; nephews, Josiah, Zayden and Joseph Jr. as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Guillermo Hernandez Sr. and aunt, Diane Rubio.
Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 12:30 with Mass at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
