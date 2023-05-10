Maria “Mary” L. Duncan

Mary went to be with the lord May 3, 2023. She was born Dec. 26, 1955 in Deleon to Domingo and Lilia Acuna.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Harley Duncan, mother Lilia Acuna of Danevang, daughter Molly (Fidel) Gutierrez, Son Victor (Amanda) Solis, her grandchildren Marlen Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez, Andy Solis, Jake Solis, Brody Solis, and her siblings; Jane (Celestino) Valdez of Danevang, Jean (Jesse) Hernandez of El Campo, Lilia (Clint) Coultas Victoria, Domingo (Linda) Acuna Jr. of Danevang, Eloisa (Brent) Roberts of New Taiton, Yolanda Acuna of Wharton, and Joey Acuna of Danevang as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Domingo Acuna Sr. and nephew Tony Valdez.
Mary lit up the room where ever she went. She also knew how to make everyone laugh. She and Harley loved to travel especially to her favorite place Branson, Mo. and coming to visit her family in El Campo. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Her mom and siblings meant the world to her. The light in our hearts will be a little dimmer without her here.
A memorial service in her memory took place Saturday, May 6, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Rosedale, Okla.
“God looked around the garden, and found an empty space. He looked down upon earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful for he only takes the best. He knew that you were weary and he knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never be well on earth again. He saw the roads were getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyes and whispered Peace be Thine.”
To plant a tree in memory of Maria • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.