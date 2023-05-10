Maria “Mary” L. Duncan

Mary went to be with the lord May 3, 2023. She was born Dec. 26, 1955 in Deleon to Domingo and Lilia Acuna.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Harley Duncan, mother Lilia Acuna of Danevang, daughter Molly (Fidel) Gutierrez, Son Victor (Amanda) Solis, her grandchildren Marlen Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez, Andy Solis, Jake Solis, Brody Solis, and her siblings; Jane (Celestino) Valdez of Danevang, Jean (Jesse) Hernandez of El Campo, Lilia (Clint) Coultas Victoria, Domingo (Linda) Acuna Jr. of Danevang, Eloisa (Brent) Roberts of New Taiton, Yolanda Acuna of Wharton, and Joey Acuna of Danevang as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Domingo Acuna Sr. and nephew Tony Valdez.



