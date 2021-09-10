Allen Willie Bartosh, 91, of El Campo, passed away Sept.10, 2021. He was born July 10, 1930 in El Campo to Willie J. and Matilda Cernosek Bartosh.
He was an US Army veteran for the Korean and Vietnam wars, serving for 22 years.
He is survived by his brother, Johnnie H. Bartosh and wife Margaret; sisters, Willie Mae Jansky and Genevieve Dornak and husband J.V. and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janie Ann Stavinoha; brother, William D. Bartosh and infant brother, Andrew Bartosh.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will follow at 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
