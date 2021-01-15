Terry Busby

Terry Densel Busby, of El Campo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Burnet on Jan. 23, 1942 to Clint Busby and Leveta Wyvonne Ditto.
He attended high school in Killeen and served in the Air Force for four years and served a tour in Vietnam. Terry was a meat market manager for HEB for four years. In 1975 he went to work for Halliburton Services and retired after 25 years. He came out of retirement to work for Nan Ya Plastic for eight years. Terry was a huge Houston Astros fan. He loved riding his Harley and he toured every county seat in the state of Texas. Terry also enjoyed deer hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane Strnadel Busby of El Campo; son, Thaine Busby and significant other, Norma Nohavitza of El Campo; sisters, Billie Jan Gore Knier of Melissa and Penny Sue Gore Sones and husband Rick of El Paso; brothers, Elton Gore and wife Jeanne of Rockwall and Gary Gore of Harker Heights and nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Bill Gore, who raised him.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18 at Triska Funeral Home. Private services with the immediate family will follow.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip School or St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.