Jessie Lee Roberts Baylor, 55, born Feb. 23, 1967, passed away on July 27, 2022. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Matthews Funeral Home, burial at a later date. Final arrangements with Matthews Funeral Home, 979-532-2715.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandson allegedly shoots grandparents
- Trio arrested in connection to grocery theft
- Triple dog attack kills backyard pet
- Yard of the Month hidden oasis for EC couple
- Derby Dolls camp, retreat, prepare for season
- EC cheerleaders grab gold
- Class returns to session
- Satterfield competency hearing gag order in place
- No vote axes Juneteenth holiday request for city staffers
- Speed shows in Ricebird showcase
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.