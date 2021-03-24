Leonard Herring Jr., 73, of El Campo was born March 16, 1947 and died March 15, 2021.
Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27at El Campo Community Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton.
