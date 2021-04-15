Alitza Vallejo

Alitza R. Vallejo passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 in Austin. Alitza was born July 24, 1939 to Julia Rottman and Julio Rubio in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jose Antonio Rubio and Eduardo Rubio.
She moved to Houston in 1968 where she designed ladies apparel. She met the love of her life, Alfredo in September of 1968. Alitza and Alfredo were married on Jan. 4, 1969 in El Campo. Within the year they would be blessed with twin boys, Alfred and Alejandro. More blessings would follow with the birth of Omar and then the youngest, Julissa. Time in El Campo was dedicated to raising a young family while simultaneously managing a catering business and two local restaurants.
After leaving El Campo, Alitza and her family established a home for 15 years in Alabama. During this time they created many special lifelong friendships. Alitza shared her talents in creating extraordinary wedding cakes, was a preschool teacher and a dedicated mother.
The family would make their way back to Texas where Alitza would live out the rest of her life near her children and seven grandchildren.
Alitza leaves a legacy of faith and love. Through her faith, she was able to champion through many health challenges, always preferring to focus on the gratitude she had for her family and friends. Her love was palpable and her presence was the light in every room, now to remain in our hearts forever.
Alitza is survived by her husband, Alfredo; children, Alfred Alejandro (Kaycee), Alejandro Alfred (Monica), Omar Xavier (Shelley) and Julissa Ivette (Heath); grandchildren, Victor Xavier, Julian Vaughn, Ava Isabel, Sophia Apolonia, Rocco Prince, Mia Alexis and Rio Azul; sisters, Dolores Jennings, Zoe Poelt; brother, Alberto Rubio and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Sylvia Jaramillo and her staff at Texas Oncology for their absolute love and special attention that was noticeably evident during her treatment.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at St. Robert’s Church, 512 Tegner Street, El Campo, Texas 77437. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, El Campo.
Arrangements are by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512/442-1446.
Memorials may be viewed at www.wcfish.com.
