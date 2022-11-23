Virginia Ruth Koym Taylor, 85, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 21, 2022. She was born on May 12, 1937 in Alvin to the late Arlo and Madeline O’Rear Koym.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Taylor of El Campo; daughters, Sheryl West and Joyce Taylor of Lufkin; son, Brian Taylor and wife Alisa of Bellville; grandchildren, Gary West, Kindsay Leite, Stephen Taylor and Jacob Taylor; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lenore Fallis of Jackson, Miss., and Sally Womack of Waco and brother, Kayo Koym of Waco.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Koym and sister, Elsie Beasley.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Martin officiating. Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. on Monday at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Gary West, Stephen Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Rudy Mahala, J.C. Franz and Lawrence Roome.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
