David Daniel Juranek 71, of Hillje, passed away on June 28, 2022.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. A Rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
