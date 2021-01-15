Edwin Russell

Edwin A. Russell of Providence City, Texas died Jan. 9, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston. He died from complications due to a heart attack and stroke. He was born Nov. 25, 1957 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas.
Edwin had a love for the outdoors and a soft spot for dogs. He was a faithful member of the New Life Assembly of God Church. Edwin worked as a manager in the automotive department at several different Walmarts including the one in El Campo.
He married Carolyn Coleman of Houston on Aug. 28, 1981.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Russell of Providence City; two brothers, Joe David Russell Sr. and wife Cheryl of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Arthur Victor Russell Sr. and wife Lisa Corpus Christi; one sister, Vickie Wiley of Corpus Christi and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edwin A. Russell Sr. and Joeline Stone Russell and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Russell.
In lieu of flowers please send donations and cards to: Carolyn Russell, P.O. Box 42, El Campo, TX 77437-0042.
Memorial services are to be determined at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.