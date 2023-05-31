Maria Luisa Valenzuela October 18, 1948 - May 27, 2023

Maria Luisa Valenzuela, 74, of El Campo, passed away May 27, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Wharton to the late Emilio Garza and Santos Llanes Garza.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Enrique Valenzuela of El Campo; children, Lisa Ann Argote and husband Francisco J. of Dallas, Enrique Valenzuela Jr. and fiancé Sandra Sanchez of El Campo, Florencio Valenzuela and wife Maria N. of El Campo, Leonardo Valenzuela of El Campo, Octavio Valenzuela and wife Sabrina of El Campo, Viviana Valenzuela and husband Jose Melgar of El Campo, Noah Valenzuela and wife Amanda of El Campo; grandchildren, Alexzander G. Velasquez, Adrian Pete Velasquez, Leticia G. Velasquez, Selene Valenzuela, Erin Valenzuela and fiancé Ron Davis, Marcus A. Valenzuela, Makayla L. Valenzuela, Mason R. Valenzuela, Matthew E. Valenzuela, Delaine M. Valenzuela, Delilah S. Valenzuela, Madilyn G. Valenzuela, Jesus D. Becerra, Jonathan L. Becerra, Jose E. Becerra, Angel Velasquez, Gustavo Velasquez, Timothy Velasquez, Nadia Hernandez, Jose Melgar Jr., Christopher Lara and Amelia Valenzuela and great-grandchildren, Analy Elizette Lopez and Emersyn Rodriguez.
