Mercedes Zamora Gonzalez, 75, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. She was born April 13, 1945 in Mexico to Guadalupe Rodriguez and Maria Zamora.
She is survived by her daughters, Juana Tapia and Maria Martinez, both of El Campo; sons, Claudio Gonzalez of Garwood, Jose Gonzalez of San Antonio, Jose Fidencio Gonzalez of Garwood, Cruz Gonzalez of El Campo, Ismael Gonzalez of El Campo and Lupe Gonzalez of El Campo; 44 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francisco Gonzalez; brothers, Francisco, Rosello and Francisca Zamora and sisters, Ramona, Francisco and Malena Zamora.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral Mass beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robert Hernandez, Julio Garanzuay, Juan Gonzales, Angel Elizondo, Cruz Gonzales, Alejandro Gonzales and Marcus Gonzales.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.