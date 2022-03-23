James Winifred Sanders Jr.

James “Jimmy” Winifred Sanders Jr., 77, of El Campo, passed away March 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 30, 1945 in San Antonio to James Sanders Sr. and Mary Ward Sanders Hicks.
At the age of 13, Jimmy was a racecar driver in Dickinson and this began his love of fast cars.
He met his wife, Carol Nelson, on a blind date on Dec. 11, 1965. They married on Sept. 2, 1966 and had two sons.
He was chairman of St. Agnes School. He was a land appraiser, lead mechanic at Ford Garage, VP of Savings & Loan in Bay City.
Jimmy was a rice farmer for 10 years.
Here is a “fun fact,” Jimmy owned “Jimmy’s Mini-Mart” in Wharton. He was the first person to cook and sell fried chicken and potato wedges in a convenience store.
Later he was co-owner of Century 21 and Classy Chassis Auto Sales. He was also a terminal manager of T.K. Stanley, a driver for Don Davis and an antique car collector through all those years.
This was a man who could aid in all financial decisions and fix any toy or vehicle.
He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, “PaPa Jimmy” to the grandkids, real “jokester” and a true servant of God.
He is survived by his wife, whom he loved dearly for 55 years, Carol Nelson Sanders of El Campo; sons, James Sanders and wife Denise of Edna and Steven Sanders and wife Kalynn of El Campo; grandchildren, Garrett Tupa III and wife Brittany, Krista Sanders, Shaie Sanders, Celeste Sanders, Austin Sanders, Shannan Sanders and Addisyn Sanders; great-grandchild, Rylee Tupa and sister, Diana Sue Foshee.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Carl Foshee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Sanders, Steven Sanders, Austin Sanders, Jon-Michael Foshee, Robert Duke and Jeffrey Duke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Tupa III, Robert Hendricks, John Duke and Frank Duke.
Memorial donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to First Baptist Church of El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.