Lydia Maza

Lydia Elana Ortiz Maza, 43, of El Campo passed away on Aug. 8, 2019.
She was born May 14, 1976 in Palacios to Santos Ortiz Jr. and Martha Saenz Ortiz Cano.
She is survived by her children, Isaiah Ortiz, Roxana Maza, Briana Maza and Liliana Maza of El Campo; mother, Martha Cano of El Campo’; grandson, Jesus Colchado of El Campo; sisters, Alma Lormand of El Campo, Eva Carvalho of Germany and Aida Ortiz of New Mexico; brothers, Santos Ortiz III of Colorado, Sam Ortiz of Victoria and Adam Ortiz of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Santos Ortiz Jr.; infant son, Rolando Maza Jr. and infant daughter, Biridiana Maza.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Isaiah Ortiz, Santos Ortiz III, Sam Ortiz, Adam Ortiz, Robert Lormand II, Richard Lormand, Kris Carvalho and Jeremiah Martinez-Villa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Lormand Sr. and Mike Carvalho.
Memorial donations in memory of Lydia Ortiz Maza may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
