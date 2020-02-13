Doreen Popp

Doreen Clarice Matula Popp, 63, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 11, 2020. She was born July 11, 1956 in El Campo to Henry and Clara Kutac Matula. Doreen was the secretary at Hamman Swabbing Company for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Allen Popp; daughter, Jenna York and husband Edward York Jr. and sister, Diana M. Matula, all of El Campo.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores Matula and brother, Ronald Matula.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be David Kutac, Leroy Kutac, Andrew Sablatura, Scott Ustynik, Roy Smaistrla and Gene Rab.
Memorial donations in memory of Doreen may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
