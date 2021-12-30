Alma Bartos

Alma Marie Petter Bartos, 100, of Hillje, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. She was born on Feb. 15, 1921 in El Campo to the late John and Johana Mach Malek. She was a farmer with her late husband Anton. She was a master quilter, a great cook, and an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bingo especially when she won and playing dominoes with friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Kramr of East Bernard and Linda Ryman of Beaumont; grandchildren, Allan Kramr, Alice Kramr Spencer, Annette Kramr Howe, Kirstie Ryman Crowell and Angela Ryman Richard; eleven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Alma is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Anton Petter; second husband, Jim Bartos; three brothers and five sisters.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with interment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terrence Spencer, Ansel Spencer, John Howe, Tyler Kramr, Trey Zelner and Cody Crowell.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Memorial Park or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
