Timothy Bodungen

Timothy W. Bodungen, 74, of El Campo, passed away April 10, 2021. He was born April 10, 1947 in El Campo to Willard and Lucy Sliva Bodungen. Timothy served in the U.S. Army as a medical corpsman in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 251 and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Timothy loved spending time with his family and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He was a proud farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Piwonka Bodungen of El Campo; daughters, Tanya Buran and husband Bob of Tafton, Pa. and Felicia Treme and husband T.K. of El Campo; son, Derrick Bodungen and wife Brandie of El Campo; grandchildren, Taylor Buran, Josh Cover, Brooke Cover, Emilie Bodungen, Kate Bodungen, Kayle Treme and Kingston Treme; brothers, Gary Bodungen and Tom Bodungen, both of El Campo; step-brother, Robert Shafer of El Campo and step-sister, Joyce Sbrusch of Edna.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Cover, T.K. Treme, Bob Buran, Kayle Treme, Kingston Treme, Tom Bodungen, Gary Bodungen and Dirk Robinson.
Memorial donations in memory of Timothy may be made to Everyday Heroes Van Fund or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
