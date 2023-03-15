Dorlene Underwood Harris of La Ward passed away on March 8, 2023 at the age of 101. She was born in Dublinon on Feb. 10, 1922 to the late Fred Davis Underwood and Ethel Faye Lemmons Underwood. She was raised on a farm in Erath County and grew up with three sisters and a brother. After graduating from Dublin High School, she attended Tarleton College and graduated in 1941. She then attended North Texas State Teachers College in Denton and graduated in 1943. She moved to Port Lavaca to become the Calhoun County Home Extension Agent. She told her mother she would only be there for a one year contract, but she met Oscar Harris, the love of her life. They were married Dec. 27, 1948 in Kerrville. Dorlene and Oscar were married fifty seven and a half years until his passing in June 2006. They raised their two daughters, Melinda and Nancy in La Ward. Dorlene was employed the final twenty years of her career with Texas Department of Human Services in Edna where she retired in 1985. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with friends, and family, and also loved gardening, cooking, and sewing for her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and brought joy and kindness to everyone she met. She was a lifelong member of Ganado Church of Christ until 2009, when she had to move away due to health reasons. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy McBee (Arnie) of San Antonio, grandchildren, Julie Burris (Nick) of Rohnert Park, Calif., Adam McBee (Juliana) of San Antonio, great grandchildren, Ayden Clarke, London Clarke, Isla Burris, Declan Burris and Everly McBee. Also survived by sisters, Judy Hallmark of Granbury, Patricia Bowlsby of Garland, and sister in law Hilda Cortney (Dick) of Granbury and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Oscar Harris, daughter, Melinda Harris, sister Martha Nuckels, and brother John Underwood. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Meridian Assisted Living, El Campo for all their love and extra special care. Also thank you to Dr. Brooke Dorotik and the staff of MidCoast Medical Clinic for their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 15th at 11 a.m. at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria. Minister Cole Mealer officiating.
