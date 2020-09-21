Lola Smith

Lola A. Smith, 72, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Lola was born July 1, 1948, in El Campo to Leroy and Lillie May Williams. She was one of five siblings, Rita, Gwen, Roy and Danny with Rita preceding her in death. Lola was a graduate of Louise High School.
She and Henry V. Smith married 52 years ago and two children were born from this loving union. She had a talent for doing hair amongst other things and cherished her time with her clients before her retirement. Lola loved to spend time with her friends and family. She was a supportive and caring person, wonderful wife, mother and friend, often thinking of others first.
Lola leaves to honor her memory, her adoring children, Timothy Smith and Brooke Dollen; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Madisyn, Trenton and Kyler, surviving brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Triska Funeral Home with visitation proceeding at 1 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories in El Campo.
