John Bryan Ritz, age 93, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. He was born June 17, 1926 in Hermleigh to John and Emma Kubena Ritz, and raised in Yoakum with his three brothers.
John married Joan Crow of Gonzales. They founded the Ritz Food Mart stores in El Campo where they and their four children often greeted customers and were involved in their community.
John and Joan loved country life in Shiner. They raised Registered Beefmaster Cattle on their ranch, Mustang Creek Farms. John ran his ranch himself until age 91 and offered business cards to everyone he met, be it dentist, nurse, or stranger, whether they had land for a bull or not.
John adored his family, and especially enjoyed time with his nine grandkids and seven great-grandchildren. He lived his favorite saying, “You gotta have a lil’ humor.”
John loved his country. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17 and was assigned to the 5th Marine Division. He was wounded in action on Iwo Jima and honorably discharged shortly after the war.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Ritz; daughters, Linda Janecek (Patrick) of Inez, Debbie Humphreys (Joe) of Victoria and Renee Wheeler (Dr. Bruce) of Goliad, and Jess Howell (Betty) of Wharton who he considered a son; brother, Robert Ritz of Conroe; grandchildren, Shannon Ritz of El Campo, Blake Ritz (Brandi) of El Campo, Jake Humphreys of New Braunfels, Jenny Davis (Cory) of Spring, Amanda Humphreys of Victoria, Joshua Janecek of Shiner, Stacy Fisher of Victoria and Daniel Janecek of Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son Bryan Ritz and brothers, Milton Ritz and Bill Ritz.
John was a member of the Southwest Cattlemen’s Association, Wharton County Sheriff’s Association, 100 Club (lifetime member), American Legion and V.F.W.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, followed by funeral service at 3 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial followed at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Shannon Ritz, Blake Ritz, Jake Humphreys, Joshua Janecek, Daniel Janecek and Cory Davis.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shiner FFA, Wharton County 100 Club or donor’s choice.
Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Shiner.
