Libertha Mae Einkauf, 97, of Hallettsville, was peacefully called to her heavenly home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Hallettsville, to Charles L. and Ellen Meyer Steffek. She married Alvin F. Einkauf on Oct. 6, 1940.
Libertha was raised in Hallettsville and attended Brown School. She was proud of her little school and spoke about the good times she had while there She loved telling stories about riding their donkey, Jackie, to school with her younger brother and sister in tow.
After her marriage to Alvin, they lived in several places, he as a hardworking provider and she as a loving mother and devoted wife. They soon settled down in El Campo to raise their children, Kenneth and Donald. Libertha was a devout member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church and taught religion for many years. They moved to Hallettsville in the late ‘70s to live the rest of their lives together tending to the farm and raising cattle. It was here that she became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Libertha was an accomplished seamstress and loved all kinds of handwork, especially crocheting. While in El Campo she enjoyed working in their hot house growing flowers and plants. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and passed down so many of her recipes that will always be part of our family’s collection. Her kitchen was her domain and you better not get in her way. As time passed by and her fingers weren’t as nimble as before, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles with her grandchildren. She considered every animal on the farm as her pet.
A special thanks to our mom’s caretakers at Hallettsville Nursing Rehabilitation, and the ICU nurses and doctors at DeTar Hospital in Victoria.
Libertha is survived by two sons, Kenneth Einkauf and wife Rosie of Port Neches and Donald Einkauf and wife Saundra of Jupiter, Fla.; sister, Irene Mary Morgan of Pasadena; five grandchildren, Selena Einkauf Rowe and husband Russell of Tenaha, Kyle Einkauf and wife Tamatha of Port Neches, Bret Einkauf, Brian Einkauf and wife Heather and Jeffrey Einkauf, all of Jupiter, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Alex Rowe, Kylie, Hunter, Fischer and Katarina Einkauf and Victoria and Matthew Einkauf and numerous nieces and nephews, not to forget her faithful companion, Ginger, her dachshund.
Libertha was preceded in death her husband, Alvin of 48 years, parents, and brother, Marvin Steffek.
Funeral Mass service is 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation will start at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19 at Kubena Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kyle Einkauf, Hunter Einkauf, Bret Einkauf, Brian Einkauf, Jeffrey Einkauf and Alex Rowe. Honorary pallbearers are Fischer Einkauf and Matthew Einkauf. Vocalist is Kylie Enkauf and officiant is Msgr. John Peters. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville or donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville.
