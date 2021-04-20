Virgil Harton

Virgil E. Harton, accomplished architect and artist, died on April 17, 2021 at the age of 87.
Virgil is survived by his brothers, Kermit Harton Sr. (Esther) and Alan Harton (Karen); sister, Ramona Lesak (Robert); nephew, Glenn Harton; nieces, Pamela Fleming (Jim), Sherry Long (David), and Kristine Gasson.
He was predeceased by his parents; nephews, Kermit Harton Jr. and Gary Harton; and infant niece, Sharon Harton.
Virgil was born Aug. 21, 1933 in El Campo to W.S. (Bill) Harton and Esther Smith Harton.
Virgil couldn’t remember a time when he wasn’t drawing and painting. He graduated from El Campo High School at the age of 16. After two years at Wharton County Junior College he spent the following two years in the Army where he served in Korea, post-war. After receiving his four year degree from the University of Houston he was awarded a scholarship to further his architectural studies, adding a fifth year to his specialized training. Virgil was then employed by Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (one of the largest and most influential architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world). He worked in Houston until being transferred to the head office in San Francisco, Calif. Being sought after for his architectural prowess, he accepted an offer from Bechtel Corporation. Virgil retired at 47 to pursue his passion for painting. At that time he moved to his mountain retreat in McCloud, Calif.
Virgil was not only sought after for his architectural abilities, but for his artistic talent as well. He was commissioned by The Breakers (Hotel) in Palm Beach, Fla., to provide watercolor and prints, including all artwork in The Presidential Suite. Other commissions include The Hearst Foundation (to paint images from Hearst Ranch in CA), as well as The Lavender Farm in Mt. Shasta, Calif. where he captured the beauty of their product through his artwork used for their product packaging. Virgil’s watercolor paintings feature scenes from around the world, as well as sites near his home in McCloud. He also enjoyed the opportunity to teach others by providing private lessons at his art studio.
Locals would be interested to see where Virgil donated his talent to creating and maintaining the beautiful charts for the official recorded rainfall for Danevang. He illustrated the charts with scenes of Danevang including the church, cattle, and cotton fields. The charts are on display at the Danish Heritage Preservation Society in Danevang.
Virgil had an eye for special things which was reflected in his love for the antiques he collected, as well as the many rare books found in his home. Being a world traveler, Virgil was able to gather subject material wherever he went. He was an avid mountain climber in US and Europe, and loved hiking and snow skiing. You could find him camping in the mountains with friends, or enjoying the outdoors alone. No matter where Virgil was, he never forgot his Texas roots. In 2014 Virgil returned to El Campo to be near his family.
Virgil will be laid to rest at the Lutheran Church in Danevang.
Pallbearers are Alan Harton, Glenn Harton, Trey Harton, Bryan Powell, David Long and Jim Fleming. Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Vitas, Margot Grisson, Kermit Harton, Sr., Robert Lesak, Kyle Harton, Jacob Harton and James Gasson.
Visitation and service remembering the life of Virgil Harton will be as follows:
Visitation: 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Danevang Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Danish Heritage Preservation Society in Danevang or Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
